Sale of liquor in Gagribal: HC issues notice after residents complain

The liquor vend is close to a school and a place of worship

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has issued notice to Excise Commissioner, Srinagar, and District Magistrate Srinagar for their response to a plea questioning the decision to allow sale of liquor near a school and place of worship in Gagribal, Srinagar.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey passed the directions after hearing the plea filed by residents of Dalgate, Srinagar, through counsel Zubair Ahmad. The plea questioned the decision to allow sale of liquor in a residential area close to a place of worship and a school, which is prohibited in terms of the law governing the subject.

Counsel Zubair submitted before the court that the District Magistrate Srinagar had not adhered to the procedure as established in terms of the Jammu & Kashmir Liquor Licence and Sale Rules, and had granted the no-objection certificate.

He further submitted that the sale of liquor in a residential area was not only against the law and the procedure established but also against the rights of the residents who do not want to pollute the area.

Justice Magrey, while noting the submissions of the counsel, recorded that before proceeding further in the matter, the respondents should be allowed to submit their response, indicating if due adherence to the rules and the law while allowing sale of liquor in the area had been done, within a period of one week.

“Let notice to the respondents be sent by registered post as also through Process Serving Agency of Principal District Court, Srinagar,” the court directed.

The court will again hear the matter on 27 August.

