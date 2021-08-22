144 new Covid cases

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in J&K on Saturday while 144 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 97 were reported in Kashmir Division and 47 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It added that 126 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 43 from Jammu Division and 83 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1159 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 31 new cases and currently has 249 active cases, with 37 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 8 new cases and currently has 73 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 3 new cases and currently has 62 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 29 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 9 new cases and currently has 47 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 19 new cases and has 67 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 11 new cases and has 62 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 7 new cases and has 69 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 6 new cases and has 68 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 4 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 13 new cases, Udhampur zero, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Rajouri 6, Doda 13, and Kishtwar 10, Poonch 1, Ramban zero and Reasi reported 4.

