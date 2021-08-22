Govt allots 25 kanals to SASB on Rs 10 per kanal, per year, for 40 years

Land in Pantha Chowk, within Srinagar, given after Administrative Council decided so on Aug 14

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has allotted 25 kanals of land to the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) on “normal ground rent” of Rupees 10 per kanal per annum, for a period of 40 years.

The land has been identified in Pantha Chowk area, located on the outskirts of Srinagar city, and within the revenue limits of the Srinagar district. The decision has been taken through order number 56 -JK- (Rev) of 2021, dated August 20, 2021, issued by Principal Secretary to the government, Shaleen Kabra.

The decision has been taken in reference to the Administrative Council decision number. 79/13/2021, dated August 14. Kashmir Reader has a copy of the order.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of land, measuring 25 Kanals situated at Panthachowk…., District Srinagar in favor of SASB for construction of office and Yatri Niwas,” the order reads.

The order says that the land will be given for a lease of 40 years, from the date of taking over the position, “on payment of nominal ground rent of Rupees 10 per Kanal, per annum, without charge of any premium subject to the condition that the land shall be used only for the purpose for which it is granted,”

The allotment lease should be governed under the J&K Land Grants Act, 1960, the order reads. “Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar shall sign the lease agreement on behalf of the government,” it adds.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when the mainstream politicians are being accused of “land grab” in the garb of the now annulled Roshni Act. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed 17 FIRs in connection with the alleged Rs 25,000-crore Roshni “Land Scam”.

The case pertains to the allotment of land to beneficiaries under the Roshni Act, on throwaway prices. Politicians from almost all major political parties have been named in this alleged scam. Also, there are 62 review petitions and other applications on this scam.

The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has set the next hearing in the case for September 6.

