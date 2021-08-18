DIC Shopian raises awareness on CAB, SOP’s

SHOPIAN: The District Information Centre (DIC) Shopian today raised awareness through announcements in the vicinity of Shopian Town and adjoining areas here on strict adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and SOPs.The awareness was conducted under the overall supervision of District Information Officer, Shopian.
On the occasion, the District Information Officer advised the common masses to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by adhering to CAB and SOP’s advisory issued by the District Administration Shopian from time to time in letter and spirit.
He urged the masses to wear Masks, maintain social distance besides under take vaccination as these are the only effective tools for combating the COVID-19 infection and possible 3rd wave.
SHOPIAN: The District Information Centre (DIC) Shopian today raised awareness through announcements in the vicinity of Shopian Town and adjoining areas here on strict adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and SOPs.The awareness was conducted under the overall supervision of District Information Officer, Shopian.