COVID graph static from past few weeks, can drop further if people adopt CAB: DC B’pora

Briefs media about covid situation; Urges people to get vaccinated

BANDIPORA: THE Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Tuesday said that the graph of Covid-19 cases is static from past few days and can go down if people continue to follow Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) and ensure they are vaccinated at earliest.

While briefing the media about covid situation in the district, the DC said there are 54 active positive cases in the district as on date and only two out of these are in hospital isolation. He said the graph of positive cases is stagnant from past many days after a surge that we witnessed soon some weeks ago. He said the extensive sampling and subsequent isolation of positive cases helped to control the spread of virus in containment zones.

He said the graph can go down in coming days if people continue to follow CAB and get vaccinated as soon as possible. He said even if the vaccinated person contracts the virus, the symptoms are mild as compared to unvaccinated person. He urged the people to get vaccinated and those who have pending second dose should go for second dose at earliest.

He said the 100 percent vaccination of the 45 plus age group has been completed while currently the focus is on the vaccination of 18-45 age group and more than 56k doses have been administered so far in this age group.

Dr Owais said the district administration has launched a fresh awareness campaign about Covid Appropriate Behavior-“Tahafuz-Say No to New Wave” with an aim to sensitize people again about the CAB and urge them to continue to follow the guidelines.

He said besides this the strict action is being taken against violators of SOPs. He said several FIRs have been registered in past few weeks while the fine collection has been doubled from past week. He said the imposition of fine won’t serve purpose unless people understand their responsibility and adopt CAB to save themselves and their loved ones from getting infection.

Dr Owais said the CAB and SOPs are vital to prevent any spike in infections and cautioned against any complacency on part of the stakeholders so that the virus is kept at bay and its spread is curtailed further.

He appealed to the people not to lower guard and asked them to follow guidelines so that administration is not forced to take action against violators. He said the general public can report the violation of SOPs to the control rooms so that action can be taken against violators.

