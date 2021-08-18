Expedite registration of beneficiaries under PMJAY-Sehat: DDC Anantnag

Stresses for enhancing pace of vaccination in 18-44 age group

ANANTNAG: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla today directed the concerned officers to expedite the registration of beneficiaries under the PMJAY-Sehat so that cent percent coverage is achieved.

The DDC passed these directions while taking stock of the progress made by the district under the scheme in a meeting with officers of Health and others at DC office, here.

Dr. Singla enjoined upon ACR and SDMs to monitor progress of registrations in their jurisdictions with due assistance from functionaries of RDD, CAPD and others officials.

Stressing for speeding up the registration process, the DDC said that mobile teams should enroll the people at clinics, diagnostic centres and other places.

Dr. Singla directed the CSC District Coordinator to ensure that at least 10 registrations are done by each active CSC daily.

The DDC also stressed for enhancing the pace of vaccination in 18-44 age group. He emphasised for devising micro and local strategies for rapid utilisation of vaccines with focus on market areas, schools etc. Besides, door to door inoculations for this category should also be effected, he added.

The meeting was also attended by CPO, CMO, Dy. CMO, BMOs and other concerned officers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print