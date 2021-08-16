Nine injured after load carrier skids off in Kangan

Ganderbal: At least nine people were injured after a load carrier vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down at Wusan area of Kangan in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Monday morning.

An official said the load carrier skidded off the road near Wusan when it was on way from Manigam to Kangan, resulting in injuries to nine persons.

He said that all the injured were immediately evacuated to PHC Kangan for treatment, where from two of the injured were referred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment—(KNO)

