10 more test positive in Leh

Leh: Ladakh recorded 10 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the active cases have risen to 82 in the union territory, officials said.
All the 10 persons testing positive for the virus were from Leh district, they said.
The total number of cases in the UT has gone up now 20,421, the officials said.
Two more patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, raising the number of cured persons to 20,132, they said.
No death due to COVID-19 was reported in Ladakh in the past 24 hours, the officials said.
The union territory has registered 207 coronavirus-related deaths till now, with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 149 fatalities, followed by 58 in Kargil district, they said.
There are 82 active cases in the UT — 63 in Leh and 19 in Kargil.
PTI
