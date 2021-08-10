Teenager killed in Ganderbal road accident

Ganderbal: A 14-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday afternoon after a tipper hit him in Nunner area of Central Kashmir’ Ganderbal district.

An official said that a tipper hit the pedestrian namely Sahil Hassan Rather son of Ghulam Hassan Rather of Serch area of Ganderbal, resulting in his on spot death.

Meanwhile, SHO Ganderbal told KNO that the driver has been arrested and his vehicle has also been seized.

He said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation was going on—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print