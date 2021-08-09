Opposition leaders hold talks as Monsoon session nears end

New Delhi: Leaders of 15 Opposition parties met at the Parliament complex on Monday to formulate a common strategy on issues like the Pegasus snooping controversy and farmers’ concerns as the Monsoon session of Parliament entered its final week.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among those who attended the meeting held at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Besides the Congress, leaders of the DMK, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, SP, CPM, RJD, AAP, CPI, NC, IUML, LJD, RSP and the KC(M) were present.

Opposition parties have united in seeking a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue and the farmers’ problems, and is exerting pressure on the government.

Parliament has failed to transact any significant business since it met on July 19 for the Monsoon session. Some bills, however, have been passed amid the din.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print