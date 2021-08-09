Government College of Education Jammu releases Newsletter

JAMMU: Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) team of Government College of Education (GCOE) Jammu today released the newsletter for the session Jan-July, 2021.
Principal, Dr. Kulvinder Kour appreciated the efforts of the Newsletter Committee. Dr. Jyoti Parihar, Dr. Mandeep Singh, Prof. Shalini Rana, Prof. Vinay Lata presented the newsletter to the principal.
The occasion was also marked by Plantation Drive organized by M.Ed. Co-ordinator Dr. Rajinder Kour.
Shweta Sharma, DFO was also invited for the plantation drive. The department of social forestry donated several evergreen plants to the college. The faculty members present on the occasion were Prof. C. L. Shivgotra, Prof. Satish Sharma, Prof. K.K. Mangotra, Prof. Sarita Dogra, Prof. Anuradha Choudhary, Prof. Mansi Sharma, Prof. Vinay lata, Dr. Anuradha Seth, Dr. Tahira Shah, Prof. Ramzan Ali, Prof. Deep Kumar Bangotra, Prof. Shapia. Prof. Seema, Prof. Shubhra Jamwal, Prof. Neeraj. Dr. Minni Sharma, Principal GDC Bhagwati Nagar, Chief Guest of the occasion, congratulated the staff and Principal of the college for all its achievement.
Shweta Sharma assured all support in terms of environment protection from the department. Vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Vinay Lata