Cleanliness drive continues in Kupwara schools

1844 schools being cleaned in 13 Zones
KUPWARA: Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din, Chief Education Officer Kupwara has intensified cleanliness drive in all offices and educational institutions of the district under Swachhta Pakwada, a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav programme. “The cleanliness drive is picking up in all educational institutions of the district with active participation of all teaching and non teaching staff”, said the Chief Education Officer Abdul Hamid Fani, adding that the department has constituted Zonal Level Committees to monitor the activities under the programme. The incharge Cultural Education Wing , Chief Education Office Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Qurashi , who is coordinating the whole process ,said that there are 1844 educational institutions in the 13 zones of Kupwara district where cleanliness drive is going on in full swing.
During the process of cleanliness campaign, the Heads of the Institutions (HOIs) were given directions to follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in letter and spirit.