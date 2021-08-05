Jamia Masjid to open for Friday prayers: Ajuman Auqaf

Srinagar: Under the auspices of the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar, the cleaning of the central grand mosque was carried out in which the employees and staff of the Auqaf actively participated.

Due to continuous unfavourable conditions and lockdown in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Jamia Masjid Srinagar was closed for Friday prayers and worship for a long time.

The Anjuman in a statement said that since the Covid positive cases have slowed down and Friday prayers are now being offered in all central mosques, khanqahs, shrines and imambaras of Jammu and Kashmir, Friday prayers will be offered on the coming Juma.

However, the Anjuman Auqaf clarified, that as per the guidelines of medical experts, the worshippers will take precautionary measures and strictly adhere to Covid SOPs during the Friday and daily prayers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print