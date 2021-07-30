FMD virus spreads unchecked in Kashmir, killing 642 already, but central govt not sending vaccine

Shopian: Not only the Covid-19 pandemic, this year Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), caused by a virus in cattle and sometimes in goats, has killed 642 domestic animals so far, but no vaccines have still been sent to Kashmir against it.

The disease is both treatable and preventable. The government’s Animal Husbandry department used to vaccinate animals twice in a year but doctors say that no vaccines were sent to Kashmir this year, which has further escalated the problem and resulted in heavy losses to farmers and cattle rearers.

Among the 10 Kashmir districts, Pulwama is the worst hit as it has witnessed 221 deaths of animals and it has the second-highest 2799 cases after Budgam which has witnessed 2968 cases with 91 deaths.

Dr Aashiq Hussain, a veterinarian, told Kashmir Reader that this is an endemic viral disease and it attacks animals only if left without vaccination. “It attacks the mouth and feet of animals. The animal’s mouth starts swelling and it also gets high fever, while its foot starts rotting,” he said.

Hussain said that it has been a year that no vaccines were sent by the central government, which is the main reason for such a huge outbreak. “The calves are the worst victims of this disease as they die due to severe fever which causes heart attack in them,” he said.

Veterinary experts say that the arrival of nomadic herds in the valley in spring season was among the reasons for the breakout. They however said that when no vaccination is available it is wring to say that other reasons are responsible for it. “It’s better to isolate the animals to avoid further spread. Some farmers rear animals in groups which must be stopped,” said Rizwan Ahmad, another expert.

Director of Animal Husbandry Department in Kashmir, Purnima Mital, could not be contacted about the unavailability of FMD vaccine in Kashmir.

According to government issued data, a total 642 animals have so far died while 18316 were affected by the virus with 15400 recoveries and 2274 active cases. The district-wise list of animals affected says: Anantnag total 2038 cases, 51 mortalities, 1304 recoveries and 683 active cases.

District Budgam has so far witnessed 2968 cases, 91 mortalities, 2514 recoveries and 363 active cases.

District Bandipora has witnessed 2500 cases, 75 mortalities, 2130 recoveries and 295 active cases.

District Baramulla has recorded 2144 cases, 91 mortalities, 2028 recoveries and 25 active cases.

District Ganderbal has witnessed 1430 cases, 62 mortalities, 1060 recoveries and 308 active cases.

Kulgam district has recorded 1751 cases, 29 mortalities, 1632 recoveries and 90 active cases.

Kupwara district has recorded 1463 cases, with 1283 recoveries and 180 active cases and no mortality.

District Pulwama has witnessed 2799 cases, 221 mortalities, 2396 recoveries and 182 active cases.

Shopian district has witnessed 919 cases, 15 mortalities, 789 recoveries and 115 active cases.

Srinagar district has witnessed 304 cases, 07 mortalities, 264 recoveries and 33 active cases.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print