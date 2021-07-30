656 cases, 489 arrests under UAPA between 2017-19 in J&K

Srinagar: The government of India (GoI) on Thursday informed Parliament that 656 cases were registered and a total of 489 tribals arrested under the Unlawful Activities (P) Act between 2017 to 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir.
The details were shared by Minister of State (MoS) for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta in response to queries raised in the house.
In a written response to the house the MoS said that between 2017 to 2019 a total of 489 were arrested, 656 cases were registered while 1,278 cases have been put under trial.
The figures reveal that in the year 2017 156 under UAPA were registered and 35 arrests were made while 297 were put under trial.
In 2018, the figures reveal that a total of 245 cases were registered in which 177 persons were arrested and 391 put under trial.
Similarly, in 2019, the data said that 255 cases were registered and a total of 277 tribals were arrested and 590 were put under trial—(KNO)
