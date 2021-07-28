Mosque, House Suffers Damage In Flash Floods In Aloosa Bandipora

Bandipora: A mosque and a house suffered partial damage in flash floods in Aloosa area of Bandipora in north Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

They said while the structures suffered damage in Chichinar area of Aloosa, there was no loss of life or injury reported in the incident triggered by incessant rains lashing the area.

A police official said that flash floods swept away boundary wall and some material kept inside the house of one belonging to Jamsheed Ahmad Chouhan. Besides, the official said, damage was caused to the local Masjid (mosque). He said officials from Revenue, Police, Flood control department and SDRF are at the spot and keeping a check watch on the situation. “The water level in the local Nallah (rivulet) is rising,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmed also issued an appeal to people to avoid venturing near waterbodies esp during these days of rainfall

“Revenue, Police and Flood control deptt on spot. Damage to two structures, no injury reported,” he said in a tweet, adding, “Situation under control and is being closely monitored.

Requesting all to avoid venturing near waterbodies esp during these days of rainfall.” (GNS)

