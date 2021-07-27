Black bear captured in Khrew Pampore

Bilal Habib

PAMPORE: A black bear was captured in Khrew area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Officials in the department of wildlife said that, people in Khrew  area of Pampore  informed that a back bear created panic among the local population of several villages of Khrew .

After receiving the information from locals , teams of Wildlife department visited the area and captured the black bear alive, a Ranger Khursheed Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.

 

The wild animal was captured alive without causing any injury. The locals of the area heaved a sigh of relief after the wild animal was captured, he said.

