18-year-old youth found dead in South Kashmir’s Dooru

Dooru: An 18-year-old youth was found dead in a Shastergam village of Dooru I’m South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday afternoon, an official said.

An official said, that some locals spotted the body in Shastergam village and accordingly informed police.

He said a team of police from police station Dooru reached the spot and took the body into their possession.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police station Dooru, Nazir Ahmad Indrabi said that body has been recovered. He identified the deceased as Anamullah Haq son of Javid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Natipora, Dooru”, he said.

The cause of death is being investigated, SHO said—(KNO)

