Rain brings soaring mercury down in Kashmir

Highway open for traffic from both sides today

SRINAGAR: Temperatures during both day and night fell across Kashmir Valley on Monday after a spell of rain that brought great relief to people from the heat that had touched record heights on Sunday.

Deputy Director of the Met Centre Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader that there are chances of widespread moderate rain and/or thundershowers across Kashmir valley for the next two days, up to 21 July.

“The day and night temperatures which were very high on Saturday and Sunday have gone down across the valley on Monday,” he said.

“The maximum day temperature in Srinagar city on Monday was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum night temperature was recorded at 20 degree Celsius,” Ahmad said.

He said the highest day temperature across the Valley was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius at Qazigund and the lowest temperature recorded was 19 degrees at Gulmarg.

An official from the Traffic Control Room Srinagar said that light motor vehicles (LMVs) from both sides, Srinagar and Jammu, will be allowed on the highway on Tuesday.

“Heavy motor vehicles from Srinagar to Jammu will also be allowed to ply upon Srinagar-Jammu highway on Tuesday,” the official said.

