Militant, 4 associates arrested in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Police on Monday said that a militant affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba along with his four associates were arrested in Budgam district.

A police spokesman said that acting on a specific information, Police along with army’s 53RR and 43batallion CRPF arrested one local militants linked with LeT and recovered “incriminating materials including arms and & ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one magazine, eight live pistol rounds from his possession.” He has been identified as Mohammad Younis Mir of Choon Budgam.

“Upon questioning, Police succeeded in busting a militant module of LeT by arresting four associates. Incriminating materials and ammunition including two hand grenades were also recovered from their possession,” it said.

They have been identified as Imran Zahoor Ganie resident of Kulbug Budgam, Umer Farooq Wani resident of Ompora Budgam, Faizan Qayoom Ganie and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir both residents of Choon Budgam.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition to the active militants of LeT in various areas of Budgam.

Police said that a case (FIR No. 219/2021) under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Budgam and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman said.

