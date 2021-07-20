Elderly man allegedly sets himself ablaze in Bandipora, dies

Bandipora: A 60-year-old man on Tuesday died after he allegedly set himself ablaze in Quilmuqam village of North kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said, that the man, who was a labourer by profession, set himself ablaze at his residence by pouring kerosene oil.

“With over 95% burn injuries, the injured man was rushed to district hospital Bandipora,, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been initiated—(KNO)

