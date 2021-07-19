Srinagar records hottest day with mercury touching 35 degrees

SRINAGAR: Srinagar and Kupwara on Sunday recorded the hottest day of the season with the mercury touching 35 degrees in Srinagar and 35.3 degrees at Kupwara. Meanwhile, the Meteorological centre Srinagar has predicted the widespread moderate to heavy rain for the next three days across Kashmir Valley.

Deputy Director Met Centre Srinagar Mukhtar Ahmed told Kashmir Reader that day temperature in the Srinagar city on Sunday was recorded 35 degrees Celsius while the night temperature was recorded 23.2 degree Celsius.

“The highest day temperature across the Kashmir valley was recorded 35.3 degrees Celsius at Kupwara and the lowest day temperature was recorded 24 degrees Celsius at Gulmarg,” he said.

Mukhtar said that there will be widespread moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers from July 19-21 in Kashmir.

“The day as well as the night temperatures will also decrease in these three days which were recorded very high on Sunday,” he added.

