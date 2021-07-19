Follow Covid SOPs on Eid: IGP appeals people

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday appealed to religious leaders and senior citizens to guide people to celebrate the coming Eid-ul-Adha at their homes in view of Covid-19.

He appealed to the people to follow necessary health protocols on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Kashmir police zone in a Tweet said that IGP Kashmir has appealed to people of Kashmir to strictly follow government SOPs and necessary health protocols on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

“He has also appealed to religious leaders and senior citizens to guide masses in celebrating this Eid at home,” it tweeted.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print