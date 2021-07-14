Pak LeT commander among three militants killed in Pulwama Encounter: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Top Lashkar-e-Toiba Commander Ajaz alias Abu Huraira was among three militants killed in a gunfight in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that Top LeT Commander identifying him as Ajaz alias Abu Huraira of Pakistan was killed along with two local militants in Pulwama Gunfight.

Meanwhile IGP congratulated police and security forces for conducting this operation smoothly.

Earlier, a joint team of forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town after receiving specific input about presence of some militants in the area.

During the searches contact was established and a firefight ensued.(GNS)

