July 13 martyrs’ day: Govt denies permission for offering homage at martyrs graveyard, says NC

Srinagar: National Conference on Monday decried the dilly dallying tctics of the government for not allowing the party leaders to offer prayers and floral tributes at Mazar-e Shohada in Srinagar’s Khawaja Bazaar on martyrs day.

The party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar took strong exception to the move and said the party had sought permission from the administration to offer Fateha and Floral tributes at the martyrs graveyard but the administration till Monday evening did not respond to repeated calls.

He stated that the party had decided to refrain from holding a big commemorative function at the spot because of the ongoing pandemic and Covid SOPs.

Meanwhile, NC president Dr Farooq, vice president Omar Abdullah paid rich tributes to Martyrs of 13 July 1931, calling the day a landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

While recalling the sacrifice of the martyrs, the leaders said the day is an important landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir which will never go out of sight.

He stated the implications of the day thickened over time and resulted in the transformation of the state from a feudalistic to a democratic one. “The brave men who laid their lives on 13th of July 1931 belonged to a generation of wisdom, and vision. They saw in darkness and despair, a vision for the forthcoming generations; they envisioned a society free from bondage, discrimination and oppression,” he said.

“Every year we remember the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs of 13 July 1931 and the idea behind remembering them is not merely an act of reminiscing past, and memorializing. On the day, we should reiterate our commitment to the ideals of our revered martyrs, whose every drop of blood is sacred to us. Sher-e-Kashmir too has galvanized his life and mission with the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs that marks the shift from stoicism to dynamism. I on this day pay my earnest tributes to all the martyrs who laid their lives on that day to secure a new dawn of freedom for future generations. The martyrs of 1931 will continue to be a beacon of light for us and for the coming generations. Every single drop of their blood is sacred to us,” he said.

Omar said that the day marks the collective defiance of the oppressed. “The day is the watershed moment in the people’s struggle for restoration of their universal human rights. It was their valor that inspired millions of others to rise against the then despotic and autocratic regime. We observe the day to reiterate our commitment to fight evil with kindness, violence with non-violence and peaceful struggle. On this day, I pay my humble tributes to all the martyrs, who laid their lives for securing a dignified life for future generations,” he said.

