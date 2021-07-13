Bandipora court rejects bail of DDC member accused of assaulting Tehsildar

Bandipora:A local court here in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of a District Development Council member (DDC) of Jammu and Kashmir Apni party, who was booked and arrested for allegedly assaulting a Tehsildar in the district.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bandipora rejected the bail plea of DDC member from Arin block, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Rather on the grounds that the investigation of the case was at infancy and admitting accused to bail would derail the investigation of the case.

The bail order, announced by CJM Bandipora, Abdul Qayoom Mir stated that in the interest of justice, bail application moved by Ld. counsel for applicant is rejected.

“As per report of police the investigation with regard to accused is going on and the investigation has not been completed yet. The investigation of the case is at infancy and admitting accused to bail would derail investigation,” reads the order.

The bail order reads that as the accused has beaten the government officer especially Tehsildar Bandipora and has snatched essential revenue documents from them during performing their duty is a worst form of conduct/behavior which is not expected from any person in a civilized society and same lowers down dignity of officers in the eyes of society.

“Offence is against society at large as public servant has been attacked. Keeping in view above discussion and in the interest of justice bail application moved by Ld. counsel for applicant is rejected. However, this order shall have no effect on main challan which shall be decided on its own merits,” it reads.

On July 03, the accused DDC was booked and arrested under sections 307, 392 and 353 after he allegedly assaulted tehsildar Bandipora during a road inspection work in Kudara village two weeks ago.

As already reported that the DDC member had assaulted Tehsildar Bandipora, Sheikh Tariq when he was accompanying ACR Bandipora to inspect the construction of a road in arin constituency.

Earlier, the accused DDC member was remanded to 10-days police custody by a local court on July 05—(KNO)

