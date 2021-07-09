2 Covid deaths in Kashmir, 2 in Jammu

142 new cases in Kashmir, 120 in Jammu

Srinagar: Four Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while 262 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 142 were reported in Kashmir Division and 120 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the four deaths, Srinagar and Pulwama districts reported one death each and Doda district in Jammu division reported 2 deaths.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 53, while Jammu district reported 25 new cases.

The bulletin said that 353 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 136 from Jammu Division and 217 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,344 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 53 new cases and currently has 651 active cases, with 74 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 22 new cases and currently has 233 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 5 new cases and currently has 188 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 8 new cases and currently has 131 active cases, with 26 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 11 new cases and currently has 163 active cases, with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 14 new cases and has 96 active cases, with 23 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 7 new cases and has 82 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 11 new cases and has 165 active cases with 27 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 11 new cases and has 136 active cases with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 8 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 25 new cases, Udhampur 11, Rajouri 16, Doda 21, Kathua 6, Kishtwar 3, Samba 3, Poonch 8, Ramban 10, and Reasi 17.

