Health centre in hilly Shopian region awaits better building

Funds meant for new building ‘taken by R&B dept but work not done’, says CMO

Shopian: A health sub-centre at Shadab Kareva area in Keller medical block of district Shopian is functioning from a bare-bricked, small and rundown building, where a ladder serves the purposes of a staircase. The district’s chief medical officer says that the Roads and Buildings department has “taken” but not utilised funds meant for construction of a new building.

Locals say that in 2012 they provided their own land for the construction of a new building for the sub-centre. In 2014, they say, funds were sanctioned and construction work started. Soon after, though, the work was abandoned.

Chief Medical Officer Shopian, Dr Arshad Hussain Tak, told Kashmir Reader that he has taken up the matter with the Deputy Commissioner and the Roads and Buildings department “twice”.

“The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has taken all the funds but left this building incomplete. I have written twice to the R&B department and to the Deputy Commissioner Shopian in this regard with the hope that the work will be completed soon,” Dr Tak said.

He added that if there is need of more funds, the health department will look into it after deliberations with officials concerned.

Locals from the area complain that they are forced to go to the district hospital or hospitals in other districts even for first-aid treatment, which they were promised at the local sub-centre.

“Many pregnant women and elderly people need health care but there are no facilities at the local health centre. Also, there is a rickety ladder that has to be climbed to reach the second storey of this old structure, which is against the norms of a health centre. How can elderly people and expecting mothers climb that ladder?” Muhammad Younus, a local resident, said.

The Shadab Kareva area, according to villagers, is spread in a four-kilometer radius with thousands of inhabitants.

“Ours is a hilly and remote region, so we are lacking basic facilities. Health care is one of them,” Showkat Ahmad Chala, a resident, said.

