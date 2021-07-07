CBK produces challan against man accused of duping people in Anantnag

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir on Wednesday said that it has produced a challan against an accused person before the court of district mobile magistrate Anantnag for duping people on the pretext of investing money in a private company.

In a statement ,a spokesperson said that the Crime Branch Kashmir produced the Challan in Case FIR No. 52/2005 U/S 420 RPC of Police Station CBK before the court of District Mobile Magistrate Anantnag against one Bashir Ahmad Kichloo son of Ali Mohammad Kichloo, resident of Dooru Anantnag.

“The case owes its origin to a written complaint received by Crime Branch Kashmir, wherein the complainant had alleged that the management of private company “Surbhi Agro Tech Limited Company” with its Head Office at 296 Industrial Area Phase 1 Panchkula Haryana had opened its branch office at Anantnag in March 1998,” it reads.

As per the statement, the company collected huge amount from the investors. However, in April 1999 the Company closed down its office at Panchkula Haryana and Anantnag Branch faced the same fate and thereby duped the investors of their hard-earned money. “Accordingly, a Case FIR No. 52/2005 U/S 420 RPC was registered in Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir.”

It said that during the investigation it surfaced that Bashir Ahmad had unauthorizedly opened a Branch office at K.P Road Anantnag and under the garb of this fraud company, he lured innocent people for investment on the pretext that the company will repay double of the invested amount after three years of deposition.

“And as such collected huge amount from the innocent people. The investigation further revealed that complaint was made by Bashir Ahmad itself and the accused closed down its office in 1999 under the pretext that the company had closed down its main office. It also surfaced during the investigation that in order to save himself from the clutches of law and to deviate the attention of investors he came up with complaint against the Surbhi Agro Tech Limited Company.”

It reads that during the course of investigation it came to fore that a case is already registered against the management of Surbhi Agro Tech Limited Company in Police Station Panchkula Haryana.

