6 Covid deaths in J&K, 274 fresh cases

Srinagar: Six Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while 274 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Monday.

Of the new cases, 161 were reported in Kashmir Division and 113 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said. Four deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 2 in Kashmir Division.

Srinagar reported zero deaths while Jammu district reported 1 death.

Two deaths were reported in Poonch and one death each in Baramulla, Anantnag and Doda districts.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 53, while Jammu district reported 4 new cases. The bulletin said that 461 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 177 from Jammu Division and 284 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,774 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 53 new cases and currently has 724 active cases, with 92 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 10 new cases and currently has 226 active cases, with 28 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 12 new cases and currently has 214 active cases, with 31 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 19 new cases and currently has 159 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 16 new cases and currently has 194 active cases, with 41 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 19 new cases and has 143 active cases, with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 6 new cases and has 103 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 12 new cases and has 182 active cases with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 12 new cases and has 154 active cases with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 10 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 4 new cases, Udhampur zero, Rajouri 8, Doda 6, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 4, Samba 2, Poonch 10, Ramban 5, and Reasi 72.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print