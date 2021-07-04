SAFC Tarzova Beat Ramzania FC Banayari by 3-0

Hajin: SAFC Tarzova in a onesided affair beat R amzania FC Banayari by 3-0 goals in the ongoing 1st Soccer Cup played at Sports Ground Hajin on Saturday .
SAFC Tarzova has dominated the proceedings from word go and have maximum ball possession in the first half.
SAFC team took lead in the 17th minute of first half when striker Showkat Ahmad put the ball in the net. The scoreline remained 1-0 in favour of SAFC when both teams went into break.
Dominance continued in the second half of the game by SAFC as Showkat scored his second for his team in 52 minute of the game.
In dying moments of the game Arshid Ahmad joined the party by scoring a magnificent goal to seal the deal for SAFC
Ramzania FC made several attempts to put the ball in the net and But failed to find the net as tight defense of SAFC thwarted their every move.
When the refree blew the final whistle scorline remianed 3/0 in favour of SAFC Tarzova.
