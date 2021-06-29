2 Militants Including ‘Top LeT commander Abrar’ Killed In Malhoora Parimpora: Police  

Srinagar:Police on Tuesday said that two militants including “top LeT commander Abrar” were killed in a gunfight al Malhoora area in outskirts of Srinagar.

“01 Pakistani #(militant) & top commander LeT Abrar killed. #Incriminating materials alongwith arms & ammunition recovered. #Search going on. Further details shall follow,” police said in a tweet.

The tweet comes 13 hours after the police announced that an encounter started at Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar.

“Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” the police had said in the tweet. (GNS)

