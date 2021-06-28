Awantipora Attack: After wife, daughter of cop succumbs, toll reaches three

Pulwama: Another family member of a cop, who was injured after unknown gunmen attacked the cop at his home in Hariparigam village of Awantipora in South kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday late evening, succumbed to their injuries.

An official said that unknown gunmen attacked the cop, identified as Fayaz Ahmad at his home, and he died on the spot while his wife an daughter were critically injured in the attack.

He said that the trio was rushed to a nearby healthcare facility, where cop was declared brought dead while as his wife and daughter were shifted to GMC Anantnag treatment.

At GMC Anantnag, his wife identified as Raja Banoo(48) succumbed to her injuries while as his daughter identified as Rafia Jan (25) was shifted to SKIMS Srinagar for advanced treatment, official said.

He added that Rafia also succumbed to her injuries at around 4 am on Monday in SKIMS.

He added that case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up—(KNO)

