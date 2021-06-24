Maiden case of Delta Plus reported from Jammu

Srinagar: A first case of “Delta Plus variant” in J&K has been confirmed from Jammu, official sources said.
An official told GNS that a sample collected at Katra and sent for genome sequencing to National Central for Disease Control (NCDC) returned positive for the Delta Plus variant.
Principal GMC Jammu, Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma confirmed that one sample from Katra has been confirmed to be Delta Plus variant. However she said the sample has not gone from GMC.
The development came even as the second wave of the pandemic is waning in J&K and restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the infection are being eased.
So far around 40 cases of the Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VOC), have been detected in India.
According to some reports, the highly infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of COVID -19 that was first found in India is feared to have mutated into Delta Plus variant. GNS
