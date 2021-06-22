Militants attack CRPF camp in Shopian

Shopian: Suspected militants on Monday afternoon attacked a CRPF facility at Babapora village in Zainpora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian. But there was no loss of life or property in the attack
The attack took place around 5:30 pm when suspected militants fired gunshots at the camp which according to a police official was retaliated.
He said that soon after the attack a cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of government forces to nab the attackers but they had managed to give slip to the forces.
This CRPF establishment was installed a couple of years ago on Shopian – Bijbehara road besides the already three existing forces establishments in Zainpora.