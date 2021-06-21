Amarnath Yatra Cancelled

Srinagar: Authoritis have decided to cancel this year’s Amarnathji Yatra to the cave shrine in Kashmir.

Sources said that the decision to cancel the annual pilgrimage, originally scheduled from June 28, was taken in view of the Covid pandemic. Howevet, they said, there will be live ‘Darshan’ of the shivlingum.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who is also the chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

The official confirmation is however awaited. Emerging Story, more details to follow. (GNS)

