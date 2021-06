Anantnag: A 50-year-old man was critically injured in LPG cylinder blast in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Official said that a man identified as Parvaiz Ahmad of Hangalgund Kokernag in Anantnag was injured in a gas cylinder explosion during the intervening night of Friday-Saturday.

They said that the man received severe burn injuries following which he was taken to a nearby hospital wherefrom he was shifted to SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatment—(KNO)

