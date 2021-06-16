VC SKUAST chairs 17th SAC meet of KVK Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: The ViceChancellor SK University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu, Kashmir Prof. J P Sharma chaired 17thScientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of KrishiVigyan Kendra (KVK) Ganderbal at Shuhama on 15thJune 2021.

The meeting was co-chaired by Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi Director Extension SKUAST-K. The Director Research SKUAST-K Prof. Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani was also present on the occasion. Among others, Prof. M. T. Banday (Dean FVSc& AH Shuhama), Dr. AmalSaxena (Associate Director KVKs) Dr. Haider Ali Ahmad (Incharge MRCS&G, Shuhama), Dr. Javid Ahmad Bhat (Programme coordinator KVK Ganderbal), scientificstaffoftheKVKGanderbalandprogressivefarmersattendedthemeeting. The officers from line departments of agriculture and allied sectors also joined the meeting through virtualmode.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted the need to increase awareness among the farmers with regardtovariousnationalandregionalschemesinplaceforadvancesinagricultureandallied sectorsonmodernlines.Prof.Sharmaemphasizedon increasing the value addition, branding and marketing in order to ensure that the benefit reaches directly to the farmers. He advised to create FPO’s so that the role of the middle man is completely eliminated.The Hon’bleVice Chancellor further directed the officials to have more animal based clinical camps especially for the livestock held by nomads ofJ&K.

Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension SKUAST Kashmir in his address underlined the importance of working in collaboration with various stakeholders, line departments and progressive farmers to get the technology refined with their feedback. He enjoined upon the animal scientists working in KVK’s to gear up their activity and work in tandem with the sheep husbandry department especially after the outbreak of foot and mouth disease. He directed the Programme Coordinator to take the action plan to the fields of the farmers as envisaged under AtmaNirbar Bharat initiative. The Director Extension stressed on increase in animal feed production and directed officials to explore the ways to ensure that this issue is attended to on priority.

Earlier the Programme Coordinator KVKGanderbal Dr. Javid A Bhat presented the Action Taken Report and Annual Action Plan for 2021-22 which was appreciated by the Hon’ble vice chancellor. The SAC meeting was held with all Covid SOPs in place and professional manner.

