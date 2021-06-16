DDC Shopian chairs DLRC/ DCC meeting

SHOPIAN: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today reviewed the performance of banks and line departments for the Quarter 4th ended 31st March 2021 of FY 2020-21 in District Level Review-cum-Consultative Committee (DLRC) meeting at Mini Secretariat here.

The Lead District Manager, Ghulam Rasool Dar apprised the meeting about the main achievements of the district as of 31st March 2021.

He informed the chair that the growth in deposits as on March 31, 2021 is 17 percent as compared to March 31, 2020 and -1.20 percent decrease as compared to previous quarter ended 31st December 2020. The growth in advances as March 31, 2021 is 19.10 percent as compared to March 31, 2020 and 5.47 percent as compared to the previous quarter ended 31st December 2020.

Priority sector advances have shown an increase of 15.90 percent as compared to March 31, 2020 and 6.36 percent as compared to the last quarter ended 31st December 2020. Non-priority sectors of the District have shown an increase of 33.23% as compared to March 31, 2020 and 2.15 percent as compared to last quarter ended 31st December 2020 CD Ratio of the district is ideal at 108.93 as on March 31 2021, he added.

With regard to the achievements under District Credit Plan 2020-21, it was informed that J&K Bank’s achievement remained at 74.17 percent in financial terms and 130.10 percent in physical terms against its targets while as the overall achievement of the Bank vis-à-vis achieved target of the quarter remained at 90.87 percent in Physical terms and 88.67 percent in Financial terms.

The credit portfolio of the district has recorded a growth of Rs. 249.42 crores on YoY basis from Rs. 1306.02 Crores as on 31.03.2020 to Rs. 1555.44 Crores as on 31.03.2021.

While reviewing the performance of Banks, the DDC advised banks that targets in priority sector advances should be achieved at any cost. He emphasized upon them to increase the lending in agriculture, horticulture and also in the allied activities to generate more employment opportunities in the district.

He said, the benefit of government sponsored schemes should reach the deserving and efforts should be made to cover all the educated unemployed youth of the district. He also advised banks to conduct more awareness camps so that more and more people get benefited under various social security schemes.

Among others the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, DDM NABARD, District level officers of various Government Departments and Bankers and other concerned.

