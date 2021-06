‘Cong has clearly stated its position’

New Delhi: “The Congress Party has clearly stated its position on Jammu and Kashmir, in its resolution of August 6, 2019 of the Congress Working Committee. This is the only official stance of the party. I urge and request all senior leaders to refer to the same,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said when asked about Digvijay Singh’s remarks.

The CWC resolution of August 6, 2019 had said that it “deplores the unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic manner in which Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated and the State of Jammu and Kashmir was dismembered by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution.”

“Every principle of Constitutional law, states’ rights, Parliamentary procedure and democratic governance was violated,” the opposition party said.

“The Indian National Congress pledges to stand with the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and to fight the BJP and its divisive and diabolical agenda with every power in its hands. We urge the people of J&K to maintain peace and calm,” it said.

The CWC “strongly reaffirmed the consistent and stated position” of the Indian National Congress that J&K, including the areas under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and the part ceded by it to China, are an integral part of the Republic of India.

The integration of J&K with India is final and irrevocable, it said.

“The CWC firmly asserted that all issues pertaining to J&K are internal matters of India and no outside interference will be tolerated,” the resolution had further said.

PTI

