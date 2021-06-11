Pak to hold assembly polls in PaK on July 25

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-administered Kashmir’s top election official announced on Thursday to hold the general election for the legislative assembly on July 25, despite appeals to postpone the polls for two months due to the threat of resurgence of the coronavirus.

Last year, Pakistan conducted the legislative assembly election in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd.) Abdul Rashid Sulehria unveiled the schedule for the elections at a press conference in Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK).

“The people of Kashmir (PaK) will use their right to vote on July 25 for good governance,” said Sulehria, who is head of the PaK election commission.”

He said that the candidates can submit their nomination papers till June 21 and the final list will be released on July 3.

The elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the legislative assembly, including 33 in PaK and 12 for Kashmiri migrants, ARY news reported.

“Four constituencies have been enhanced in this election,”” Sulehria said.

Paramilitary Rangers and police along with civil administration will be deployed during the polls to enable over 28 lakh eligible voters to cast their franchise.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had urged for postponing the election in PaK for two months due to the threat of resurgence of the coronavirus but the same was rejected by all Opposition parties.

The last general election for PaK Legislative Assembly was held in July 2016 and won by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. PTI

