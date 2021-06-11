Corona curfew in north Kashmir today

Baramulla: Authorities on Thursday announced that curfew will be imposed on Friday in north Kashmir districts to prevent spread of Covid.
Officials said that curfew will be imposed in Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara.
Deputy commissioner Baramulla Bopinder Kumar ordered complete corona curfew in the district.
An order issued by the administration said that only essential services will be allowed to operate.
