Covid kills 32 more in J&K

1,895 new cases, two-thirds in Kashmir

Srinagar: COVID-19 claimed another 32 lives and infected 1,895 persons in a period of 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the official Covid bulletin reported on Tuesday.

The bulletin said that 17 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 15 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 6 and 9 deaths, respectively.

Three deaths were reported in Kupwara, two each in Pulwama, Kulgam, Udhampur and Rajouri and one each in Anantnag, Bandipora, Doda, Samba, Poonch and Reasi districts.

The new cases included 1,262 from Kashmir Division and 633 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 304 and 218, respectively.

The bulletin said that 3,682 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,448 from Jammu Division and 2,234 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 33,276 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 304 new cases and currently has 4,057 active cases, with 589 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 161 new cases and currently has 2,512 active cases, with 225 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 181 new cases and currently has 2,148 active cases, with 265 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 185 new cases and currently has 2,226 active cases, with 170 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 141 new cases and currently has 1,813 active cases, with 189 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 85 new cases and has 3,581 active cases, with 300 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 52 new cases and has 850 active cases, with 99 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 61 new cases and has 1,217 active cases with 121 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 66 new cases and has 1,514 active cases with 214 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 26 new cases and currently has 1,129 active cases with 62 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 218 new cases, Udhampur 52, Rajouri 64, Doda 73, Kathua 50, Kishtwar 24, Samba 45, Poonch 60, Ramban 39, and Reasi 8.