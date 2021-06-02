Charge only Rs 400 for RT-PCR test, orders Govt to private labs

SRINAGAR:: The government directed private laboratories not to charge more than Rs 400 for RT-PCR Test for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.
An order issued by the Department of Health and Medical Education said that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (3 of 1897) and in partial modification of notification S.0 337 dated 29 October, 2020, the Lieutenant Governor hereby directs that no private laboratory shall charge any amount more than Rs 400 for RT-PCR Test for COVID-19 inclusive of GST/Taxes if any, cost involved in pickup, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting in Jammu and Kashmir.
SRINAGAR:: The government directed private laboratories not to charge more than Rs 400 for RT-PCR Test for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.