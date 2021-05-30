Father’s salary withheld after ‘adverse’ CID report, young son commits suicide

Anantnag: Unable to cope with the dire straits in which his family fell after the government withheld his father’s salary following an “adverse CID report, a 23-year-old student committed suicide by consuming poison on Friday here in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Shoaib Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Avil-Noorabad in DH Pora area of Kulgam district, breathed his last on Saturday at Srinagar’s SMHS hospital, where he was taken for specialised treatment.

Shoaib was found unconscious in an orchard by some people on Friday and rushed to hospital. He was pursuing a Masters degree in Arts.

A video Shoaib had recorded before taking the extreme step has since gone viral over social media platforms in Kashmir. The dejected student blamed the withholding of his father’s salary by the government for his desperate situation.

“My father’s salary has been withheld, along with of some other teachers, for the last two-and-a-half years now. We have been reduced to penury and it has become unbearable for me,” Shoaib can be heard saying in the video.

He said he hoped that his suicide will act as a wakeup call and end the misery of all such people.

“My family should have patience, like they have been doing for this long,” he said.

Shoaib’s father, Bashir Ahmad Mir, used to be a Rehbar-e-Taleem teacher. A few years back his services were confirmed and he was to be inducted into the category of Teacher Grade-2.

“For him to be inducted, the Directorate of Education sought a police verification report,” Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) DH Pora, Ata Muhammad, told Kashmir Reader.

The ZEO said that the case of Mir and many others like him has remained pending with the directorate, as the police verification has returned an “adverse” report, due to which the salary has been withheld.

“We have around 4 such teachers in my zone, including Mir,” the ZEO said.

Kashmir Reader talked to Director Education, Tasadduq Hussain, who said that the salary of Mir was withheld after an adverse CID report.

“The CID report suggests that he was a Pakistani-trained militant. That is why his salary had been withheld,” Hussain said, adding that the department has asked the administration to provide clear directions on the fate of such teachers.

