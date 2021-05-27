Collective fight against Covid-19 yielding encouraging results on ground: Advisor Baseer Khan

ANANTNAG: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday visited Bijbehara town of Anantnag district and held a meeting with public representatives, delegations, other stakeholders and officers of district administration to review Covid mitigation measures in place in the region.

During the meeting, the Advisor assessed the status of medical infrastructure and facilities, vaccination and functioning of tele-medication. He had a threadbare discussion with all the participants who put forth their feedback and suggestions regarding the issues of concern in the wake of Covid pandemic.

Khan said that the main objective of his visit was to have first hand interaction with all stakeholders besides getting feedback about arrangements and welfare measures being made by the local administration during this second wave of COVID. He reviewed the directions given during the last meeting held at the district head quarters and was informed that there has been a lot of progress on all fronts in the mitigation efforts.

The Advisor said the fight against COVID-19 has to be a collective and coordinated effort from administration and general public. This coordination has already started showing results on ground, however, he sought further cooperation from all stakeholders at all levels in order to tackle the pandemic effectively. “The efforts of the government need to be complemented with the cooperation from all stakeholders like Traders, Hoteliers, transporters, civil society members and religious leaders”, the Advisor remarked.

Emphasizing the role of religious heads and PRIs in Corona mitigation efforts, Khan said they have a big responsibility of disseminating factual information regarding SOPs, vaccination and related measures among the people. He added that the masses should be educated properly regarding various aspects of the pandemic and right information is the key to the fight against this deadly disease.

Advisor informed that there is no shortage of oxygen, vaccines, drugs or other medical infrastructure and people should not pay any heed to the misinformation.

Advisor said that the tele-medication facilities are helping greatly towards resolving medical issues of the patients from their homes and this concept will go a long way in establishing a viable tele- consultation mechanism in the UT.

Stressing on the importance of vaccination, Advisor said supply side has been streamlined and directed the authorities for aggressively pursuing the vaccination programme to inoculate maximum eligible population. “The targeted vaccination drive for high risk and vulnerable groups will further bring down the infections in high contact/exposure areas,” he highlighted.

Khan directed the Deputy Commissioner to strictly enforce the lockdown measures and guidelines issued regularly by the government along with restrictions in locally notified containment zones. He called for continuation of wage employment activities, agriculture practices, construction work etc besides the smooth supply of all essential and basic items/services to the people of containment zones amid full observance of Covid SOPs and guidelines adding the government is taking calibrated steps of saving lives and livelihoods together.

Advisor hailed the cooperation and support of general public and appreciated them for following the guidelines in letter and spirit besides exhibiting responsible civic behavior during this hour of unprecedented nature. He reiterated that strict adherence to SOPs and guidelines are very vital for supplementing the sincere efforts and resilience of all covid-19 warriors against this pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner briefed the Advisor about the Covid mitigation and public welfare measures being taken up by the administration besides highlighting the achievements made so far. He said that a 24×7 helpline is functional and all Covid and non Covid grievances received are being addressed promptly besides a team of dedicated doctors attend the calls and give consultations over the phone which has reduced the influx of patients to the healthcare centres. He informed the vaccination process is going on smoothly both for above 45 and 18 to 45 targeted groups.

Dr. Singla further informed the Advisor that 5 bedded CCCs with all basic minimum facilities are being established in the Panchayats of the district. He also informed that 589432 beneficiaries have received free ration under PMGKY while as 30081 registered construction workers got a total assistance of Rs. 30081000/=(Rs.1000 to each worker) as part of Covid relief and welfare measures.

The visiting delegations of the traders and transporters and religious leaders discussed various issues with the Advisor.

Advisor assured them that all the genuine issues shall be taken to the logical end. He directed the Rural Development Department to prepare the plan under convergence to address the issue of flash floods which was highlighted by the delegations. He also asked the irrigation department to expedite the work on irrigation canals which serve as main supply of water to the crops in the ensuing season.

Advisor addressing the concern of Bhang cultivation highlighted by the delegations directed the police and administration to have strict enforcement in place.

