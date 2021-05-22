Locals signing up as militants worrying: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday termed as “very concerning” the joining of local youths into militant ranks.
Taking to reporters on the sidelines of a function on “National Anti-Terrorism Day”, he appealed police, security forces and parents to work sincerely and exert more to stop recruitment of local youths into militant rank.
Earlier the main function of the event was organized at District Police Lines Srinagar where the IGP Kashmir administered the “Anti-Terrorism Day” pledge. The top police officer of the Valley read out the “pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony and understanding among all fellow beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.”
“Our motive is to end (militancy) in the Kashmir Valley so as to create a militancy free environment for the common people who want to live peacefully,” Kumar said while speaking on the occasion.
“A comprehensive and coordinated efforts by police, security forces, education and sport departments and family is need of hours,” he said
In order to give a chance to the local militants trapped in encounters, he said “we delay reasonable operations to facilitate their surrender.”
“Today we take a pledge to condemn all forms of violence, (militancy) and its related activities,” he said.
