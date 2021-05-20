Pak PM Khan, Chinese Premier Li hold talks, vow to further diversify bilateral ties

Islamabad:Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held telephonic talks on Thursday and reaffirmed their resolve to further diversify and deepen strategic cooperation between the all-weather allies.

The two leaders held the talks on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China and discussed bilateral relations and COVID-19 vaccine cooperation, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Khan emphasised that Pakistan and China have transformed their relationship into an “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” through their collective and tireless efforts over the years.

Khan highlighted Pakistan-China cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and deeply appreciated China’s continued support to Pakistan for the supply of COVID vaccines.

He thanked China for providing assistance to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for establishing a vaccine manufacturing facility in Pakistan, saying, “this will further solidify Pakistan’s efforts to combat COVID-19”.

The two leaders also discussed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Prime Minister Khan said the project has generated economic activity, employment and will further enhance bilateral and regional trade.

The USD 60 billion CPEC connecting China’s resource-rich Xinjiang province with Pakistan’s strategic Gwadar port in Balochistan is regarded as the flagship project of the multi-billion Belt and Road initiative, the pet scheme of Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed at furthering China’s influence globally with Chinese funded infrastructure projects.

During the talks, Prime Minister Khan stressed the need to continue with the momentum of high level exchanges to further diversify and deepen strategic cooperation between the two countries.

He congratulated the Chinese premier on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Prime Minister Khan also congratulated the Chinese leadership for successful landing of Chinese spacecraft on Mars, saying this showed the rising technological prowess of China. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print