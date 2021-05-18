J&K has higher death rate than 20 other States/UTs

Ladakh’s death rate even worse

Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir has a higher death rate, in terms of Deaths per Lac (DPL) of population, due to Covid-19 than 20 other states (and UTs), which makes J&K behind only some of the worst-hit regions like Goa and Delhi.

Within the J&K, Kashmir division is a notch worse than its Jammu counterpart.

The facts have come to fore through the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the data, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has so far recorded a total death toll of 3,149, with a death rate of more than 23 per lac of the population. This is excluding the 59 people who died of Covid in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

“If we take Kashmir division in isolation, the rate goes up to 24.37, which is worse than many other states and UTs across the country,” a senior official in administration told Kashmir Reader, adding, “1,710 people have died in the ten districts of Kashmir valley so far, most of them (682) in Srinagar district.”

Srinagar district has a death rate of about 57 per lac of the population, even as the central Kashmir district continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the valley.

“Other districts with the same population, like Anantnag and Baramulla, are doing way better than Srinagar in terms of cases as well as deaths,” the official said.

Comparisons with other states reveal that Jammu and Kashmir is behind only some of the worst-hit states/UTs like Goa, Delhi, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Uttarakhand Chhattisgarh and a couple of others.

According to the Health Ministry data, Goa has a death rate of 131.88 per lac of population, as 2,099 people have died so far due to Covid-19 in the state. The western state is closely followed by the Union Territory of Delhi (also the capital of India).

“In Delhi the numbers are far higher than Goa. As many as 21, 244 people have died there so far. However, the death rate per lakh of population is lower than that of Goa at 103.27, given that the population of Delhi is way higher,” the official, privy to the data, told Kashmir Reader.

Ladakh has over 60 deaths per lac of the population owing to Covid-19. This erstwhile part of Jammu and Kashmir (now a UT) has so far recorded 165 deaths against a population of around 2.74 lacs.

“119 people have died in Leh and 46 in Ladakh division of the newly formed UT. The death rate is fourth worst in the country – behind Goa, Delhi and Maharashtra only,” the official said.

