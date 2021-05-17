Khomoh Encounter: 2nd militant killed, searches on

Srinagar: One more militant has been killed taking toll to two in an encounter at Khanmoh area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar on Monday.

The encounter had ensued after a team of police and army’s 50 RR was fired upon during a cordon-and-search operation launched in the area amid specific information about the presence of the militants.

“Another militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight. However identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile searches are still going on at the encounter site. (GNS)

